Section 144 imposed in Una for Chintpurni fair

Our Correspondent

Una, December 27

In view of the two-day New Year fair at the Mata Chintpurni shrine in Una, District Magistrate Raghav Sharma today issued orders exercising powers vested in him under Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and ordered during the period.

In a press release issued today, it has been stated that carrying of firearms, except by security personnel on duty, will be banned in the entire district till January 1. The use of loud speakers, playing of brass bands and beating of drums or other musical instruments will also remain prohibited.

The setting up of ‘langars’ by private individuals within 300 m of the main road will remain prohibited. Nobody is allowed to put up ‘langars’ for devotees without the prior permission of the district administration.

Raghav Sharma said the use of fire crackers and carrying of polythene bags during the fair period would also remain banned. He said if anybody was found flouting the orders, punitive action under the law would be taken against the offender.

The DM said devotees visiting the shrine would have to register themselves prior to the ‘darshan’ at designated computer counters which will be set up at different locations.

