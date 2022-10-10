Section 144 in Chamba for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 9

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, District Magistrate DC Rana has issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to identify anti-social elements disturbing social harmony in the district and verify the antecedents of migrant workers.

The orders, which came into force with immediate effect, will remain in force till October 14. The DM said various provisions under Section 144 had been implemented for six days.

The orders also stated that no person would be allowed to carry firearms, ammunition, explosives and sharp-edged weapons or articles during this period.

