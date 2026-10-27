Section 163 imposed in Nahan till October 29 amid apprehensions of fresh tension

The Sirmaur district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in parts of Nahan following a clash and stone-pelting incident involving members of the Valmiki and Sikh communities, citing apprehensions of a fresh confrontation amid reports of a possible gathering of people from neighbouring states.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Priyanka Verma on the late evening of October 26. It refers to injuries to police personnel and members of the communities, damage to public and private property, and disruption of normal movement during the incident.

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Although peace has been restored locally and the Valmiki Jayanti procession received a warm welcome in Govindgarh locality on Sunday, the administration has taken preventive measures in view of videos being circulated on social media from outside the state and the possibility of people gathering at Valmiki Chowk on October 27.

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According to the order, prohibitory restrictions will remain in force from October 26 to 29 in the Nahan police station area, covering the stretch from Do Sadka to Delhi Gate via Valmiki Chowk, the road from Valmiki Chowk to the bus stand entrance, and adjoining areas on both sides of these routes.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people in public places without permission from the competent authority, carrying weapons or sticks, holding unauthorised rallies or demonstrations, stone-pelting, and making provocative speeches or raising inflammatory slogans. Violations may invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as applicable. The Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, has been directed to ensure compliance with the order.

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A key concern highlighted in the order is the possibility of people, particularly Nihang Sikhs, arriving from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, besides other parts of Himachal Pradesh, at Valmiki Chowk around 10 am on October 27. The administration apprehends that the gathering could be in protest against the damage caused to the structure at the chowk and may lead to renewed confrontation, physical clashes, injuries and further damage to property.

Meanwhile, the Sikh Nau Jawan Jatha has already expressed its willingness to get the damaged structure at Valmiki Chowk repaired. The development has raised questions locally over the need for intervention by people from outside the state when the situation has reportedly returned to normal.

The administration's immediate challenge is to prevent any fresh escalation while maintaining peace and communal harmony in the town. The situation around Valmiki Chowk is likely to remain under close watch as authorities implement the restrictions and monitor any movement towards the area.