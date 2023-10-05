Security beefed up ahead of 1st WC match

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 4

The Kangra police were in a tizzy today scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed across Dharamsala city to ascertain the identity of the culprits, who had painted a ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti on the walls of a government office. Some locals noticed the graffiti on the walls of the government office late last evening and informed the police, which removed it this morning.

The police were clueless about the culprits behind the mischief. SP, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said that there were no clues about people who created the graffiti. She added that a case had been registered against unidentified people for defacing the walls of the government office.

However, the fact that the incident happened just three days before the first match of the ICC World Cup between Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be played at the Dharamsala cricket stadium on October 7 had security agencies worried. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Dharamsala city and the police conducted security checks at various places.

It is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Dharamsala. Some miscreants had installed banners with ‘Khalistan’ written in Gurmukhi on the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in the Tapovan area of Dharamsala on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 in 2022. They had also created a similar graffiti on the walls of the Vidhan Sabha complex adjoining the main gate.

The Himachal Police later arrested Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh, both residents of Morinda in Ropar district after an elaborate scanning of the footage of CCTV cameras installed at various places in the city.

#Dharamsala #Kangra