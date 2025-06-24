DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Security beefed up at Himachal High Court after bomb threat mail

Security beefed up at Himachal High Court after bomb threat mail

No explosive device or anything suspicious found
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An extensive search and sanitization operation was launched at the Himachal Pradesh High Court and District Court after an email threatening to blow up the courts was received.

The premises of the court were evacuated as soon as the email was received and a team of bomb squad, dog squad and a mobile bomb disposal van reached the premises. A comprehensive sanitization and search operation was carried out across the court’s complex as well as its surrounding areas. However, no explosive device or anything suspicious was found, but the security of the court was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rattan Negi confirmed the report and said that the situation is under control and police officials are verifying the origin of the email. The ASP said that similar hoax emails have been received several times over the last few months.

