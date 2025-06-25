Security beefed up in HC amid bomb threat email

An extensive sanitisation and search operation was launched at the Himachal Pradesh High Court after an email, threatening to blow up the court complex, was received.

Advertisement

The premises of the court were evacuated as soon as the email was received and a team of bomb squad, dog squad and a mobile bomb disposal van reached the court’s premises and conducted a comprehensive sanitisation.

A search operation was carried out across the court’s complex as well as its surrounding areas. However, no explosive device or anything suspicious was found from the premises but the security of the court was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Rattan Negi confirmed the report and said that the situation is under control and police is verifying the origin of the email.

He said that an email was received by the court in which it was threatened that the court will be blown up.

Advertisement

The ASP said that similar emails have also been received over the past few months in which threats were issued to blow up the High Court, various Deputy Commissioner’s offices in the state as well as the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, all of which turned out to be fake.

This is the second time in this month that the court has received a bomb threat email. A similar email was received on June 9 after which a sanitisation and search operation was conducted by the police along with bomb squad.

However, nothing suspicious or any explosive object was found from the court’s premises at that time.