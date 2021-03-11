Security govt's top priority: Avinash Rai Khanna

Dalhousie, May 5
Avinash Rai Khanna, state in-charge of BJP affairs, today visited booth No. 100 at Moti Tibba in Dalhousie under the party campaign, “Chalen booth ki aur-Badhen jeet ki aur” (Let’s go to the booth-Move towards victory). He put up a nameplate and the party’s flag at the house of booth president Sahil Pamma.
Khanna was accompanied by BJP organising secretary Pawan Rana and local leader DS Thakur. Earlier, he participated in a gram kendra pramukh sammelan. He said that the internal and external security of India was the priority of the Central Government and today all our borders were safe. “We have been saying since Day one that nationalism is our goal. We want our country to be happy, prosperous and powerful. So, we worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption,” he added.
Khanna claimed that what the Congress could not do in its 60 years’rule, the Narendra Modi government had accomplished in the past seven years. Opposition parties raised doubts about Covid vaccines but about 96 per cent of the population had received the first dose, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...