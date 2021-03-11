Security govt's top priority: Avinash Rai Khanna

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, May 5

Avinash Rai Khanna, state in-charge of BJP affairs, today visited booth No. 100 at Moti Tibba in Dalhousie under the party campaign, “Chalen booth ki aur-Badhen jeet ki aur” (Let’s go to the booth-Move towards victory). He put up a nameplate and the party’s flag at the house of booth president Sahil Pamma.

Khanna was accompanied by BJP organising secretary Pawan Rana and local leader DS Thakur. Earlier, he participated in a gram kendra pramukh sammelan. He said that the internal and external security of India was the priority of the Central Government and today all our borders were safe. “We have been saying since Day one that nationalism is our goal. We want our country to be happy, prosperous and powerful. So, we worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption,” he added.

Khanna claimed that what the Congress could not do in its 60 years’rule, the Narendra Modi government had accomplished in the past seven years. Opposition parties raised doubts about Covid vaccines but about 96 per cent of the population had received the first dose, he said.