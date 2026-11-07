Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Security in crowded markets, religious places strengthened in view of Diwali, says DGP

Security in crowded markets, religious places strengthened in view of Diwali, says DGP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People buy utensils at Lower Bazaar in Shimla on the occasion of Dhanteras. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

To ensure peaceful and safe celebration of Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh Police have decided to strengthen security and patrolling in crowded markets, religious places and sensitive locations. The police will also strictly enforce firecracker safety regulations and coordinate with the district administration and fire services authorities to prevent fire hazards and accidents.

DGP Ashok Tewari has issued directions to all SPs to ensure peaceful, safe and incident-free Diwali celebrations in the state. He has also directed them to personally supervise preparations and ensure strict implementation of the directives on the ground.

Tewari has directed the SPs to conduct special drives against drunken driving, over-speeding, illicit liquor, gambling and drug trafficking. Besides, he also directed them to ensure effective traffic and parking management, protection of women, children and senior citizens, monitoring of rumours and misleading social media content and complete operational readiness of ERSS-112 for prompt emergency response.

The DGP has said that the police arrangements must facilitate celebrations rather than inconvenience citizens. “Police personnel have been instructed to engage with traders, market associations and community representatives while treating the public with courtesy and sensitivity,” he added.

Advertisement

Tewari has directed the SPs to ensure advance inspections, adequate field deployment and continuous supervision. “Additional DG/CID and IGs/DIGs will monitor preparedness, while all SPs must submit compliance reports to the police headquarters by tomorrow,” he added.

He appealed to citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly, follow safety precautions and cooperate with the police. He also urged them to report emergencies or suspicious activities on ERSS-112.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts