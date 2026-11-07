Security in crowded markets, religious places strengthened in view of Diwali, says DGP

To ensure peaceful and safe celebration of Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh Police have decided to strengthen security and patrolling in crowded markets, religious places and sensitive locations. The police will also strictly enforce firecracker safety regulations and coordinate with the district administration and fire services authorities to prevent fire hazards and accidents.

DGP Ashok Tewari has issued directions to all SPs to ensure peaceful, safe and incident-free Diwali celebrations in the state. He has also directed them to personally supervise preparations and ensure strict implementation of the directives on the ground.

Tewari has directed the SPs to conduct special drives against drunken driving, over-speeding, illicit liquor, gambling and drug trafficking. Besides, he also directed them to ensure effective traffic and parking management, protection of women, children and senior citizens, monitoring of rumours and misleading social media content and complete operational readiness of ERSS-112 for prompt emergency response.

The DGP has said that the police arrangements must facilitate celebrations rather than inconvenience citizens. “Police personnel have been instructed to engage with traders, market associations and community representatives while treating the public with courtesy and sensitivity,” he added.

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Tewari has directed the SPs to ensure advance inspections, adequate field deployment and continuous supervision. “Additional DG/CID and IGs/DIGs will monitor preparedness, while all SPs must submit compliance reports to the police headquarters by tomorrow,” he added.

He appealed to citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly, follow safety precautions and cooperate with the police. He also urged them to report emergencies or suspicious activities on ERSS-112.