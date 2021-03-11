Seek suggestions on improving facilities in Shimla: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

State Congress president Pratibha Singh has asked the party manifesto committee for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections to seek suggestions from locals for the improvement of facilities in the city.

Presiding over the manifesto committee meeting here, she said people in Shimla city were suffering due to the lack of facilities. Roads, parking, drinking water and sanitation should be given priority.

The BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation had failed to meet the aspirations of the people. The manifesto of the party be prepared taking into account the aspirations of the people, she added.