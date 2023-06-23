Seeking arrest of those behind clash, taxi union holds protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

Members of the Dev Bhumi Taxi Union today staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla. The protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, who were involved in the fight with members of their union on June 16. The union representatives also submitted a memorandum of demands to the deputy commissioner.

Ajay Thakur, president of the Dev Bhumi Taxi Union, said, “We demand the arrest of the accused involved

in the fight with the members of our union. The rule of law should equally apply to all. Also, unauthorised and unregistered guides should not be allowed to work in the district.”

He alleged that some people were trying to give political and regional colour to the issue by dubbing it as a fight between Shimla and Sirmaur. He added that it was just a simple fight between two taxi unions that could be resolved amicably through discussions.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The BJP is trying to fuel the issue by giving it a political colour and blowing a simple fight between taxi unions out of proportion. People of different districts and states come and work in Shimla and share cordial relations, but a few elements want to disturb harmony.”

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh had said, “Guides from Sirmaur will not be allowed to approach tourist vehicles in Shimla. Also, persons involved in the fight will be arrested.”

Members of the Chudeshwar Taxi Operators’ Union had dubbed the minister’s statement as ‘biased’. They said that Anirudh Singh was a minister of the entire state and politics on the basis of region would not be tolerated. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had termed Anirudh Singh's statement as divisive and an attack on the federal structure of society.

Compromise fails to ease tensions