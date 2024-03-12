Nahan: Seeking jobs, end to corruption and full-time V-C, SFI to intensify action

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The State Committee of Student Federation of India (SFI) has decided to intensify its movement towards various demands of the students in the coming days by formulating a strategy.

Addressing the media during a press conference here today, SFI State Secretary Dinesh Denta said the three-day 22nd State Conference of SFI was organised in Nahan against the commercialisation, saffronisation and centralisation of education at behest of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He said on the last day of the conference a 33-member new committee was formed in which Anil Thakur was elected as the president and he (Denta) was elected as the general secretary.

He said the committee would fight for the issue of restoration of students’ election, NEP, increasing unemployment, fake recruitments of professors and corruption in education.

Denta said the current political situation in the state has given rise to the political instability due to which people are suffering the consequences.

“Not only the present state government is unable to provide employment to the youth since the last two years, it is also unable to appoint permanent Vice-Chancellor in the Himachal Pradesh University. It is also unable to conduct an investigation of the ‘fake recruitments’ of professors in the university,” he alleged.

“Apart from these problems, the new State Committee formed in the 22nd State Conference of the SFI has pledged to intensify the movement against these anti-student policies being continuously implemented in the state for the next two years,” he said.

He further added that if the government continues to issue such anti-student orders, then the SFI will mobilise the students and intensify this movement across state, for which this government will be responsible.

