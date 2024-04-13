Seema college wins rural volleyball meet

Rampur, April 12
Rohru’s Seema College beat Bushahr B.Ed College-Nogli 4-1 in the final of the rural volleyball competition organised by Junior Youth Club, Bhadrash.
Sujal of Seema College-Rohru was adjudged player of the tournament, while Abhishek, also from the same college, was chosen best spiker. Akshit of Bushahr B.Ed College-Nogli was adjudged best lifter. Chief Guest Vinoj Negi, captain of Himachal Pradesh Forest Department Volleyball team, said such activities should be organised in every village to ensure physical as well as mental development of youth.
