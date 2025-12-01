Seepage from Math area poses threat to 200 houses in Kullu’s Inner Akhara Bazaar

Around 200 houses in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu are at risk due to continuous water leakage from Khaned hills allegedly caused by sewerage and drainage seepage from the Math area above. The issue has long been neglected but is now posing a serious threat to vulnerable Inner Akhara Bazaar, where 10 persons had died in two landslides three months ago and the area was declared a red zone.

Locals allege that no department has taken concrete steps to safeguard the settlement. Neha, a local resident, is frustrated that despite their repeated appeals, the Municipal Committee, Jal Shakti and other departments have shown no interest in addressing the issue. She warns that if seepage is not channelled immediately, the locality could face a disaster similar to Kotrupi (Mandi) or Joshimath (Uttarakhand). The warning signs are clear but the authorities concerned continue to ignore these, she adds.

Anju, another resident, says that seepage has worsened in recent weeks, triggering panic among families still living in the locality. She laments that three months have passed since the tragedy occurred but no temporary measure has been taken to strengthen fragile slopes, leaving the area exposed and unsafe. Even debris has been cleared despite repeated requests, she alleges.

Priya, who had lost neighbours in the September landslides, describes the situation as precarious and the history repeating itself. She says that residents have been raising the issue since the first major landslide in 2014 but not even a stopgap fix has been done. As rain usually occurs in February, she warns that if immediate measures are not taken, the government will be responsible for any further loss of life and property.

Sanjeev, another affected resident, says that the community has now resolved to collectively pursue pending representations submitted to the Chief Minister, MLA, Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Committee, Jal Shakti and Revenue departments. He adds that local residents cannot wait any longer as they watch the hills weaken every day, which have made their lives and homes vulnerable.

The local residents have requested the administration to release funds saved from the recently concluded Kullu Dasehra Festival for debris removal and restoration of damaged houses to make these livable again.

They have sought the constitution of a joint inspection committee led by the SDM, Kullu, and comprising officials of the Jal Shakti and Revenue departments, Municipal Committee and the HP State Pollution Control Board to regulate sewerage and drainage in the Math area. They have also urged the government to speedily implement the Chief Minister’s announcement regarding rent assistance to the families displaced or affected by landslides.