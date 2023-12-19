SEHB Society employees protest against Shimla MC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

Members of the SEHB Society Workers’ Union today staged protests in the city wearing black badges against the non-fulfillment of their long-standing demands.

The protests were held in all wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) against the alleged dictatorial attitude of the civic body. The representatives of the union threatened to hold a protest in front of the office of the Municipal Commissioner on December 21 if their demands were not fulfilled.

Vijendra Mehra, state president of the union, said, “Workers and supervisors have been subjected to financial and mental torture. The SMC withholds the salaries of the workers and the supervisors every month, which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. MC officials want to suppress our voice to stop us from demanding the fulfilment of the 32-point demand charter, but we won’t give in.”

He added, “The services of SEHB workers should be regularised and they be paid monthly wages of Rs 26,000, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. We also demand payment for extra work and 39 leave every year.”

Mehra said, “If the SMC does not fulfil our demands, we will mobilise more support and intensify our agitation in the coming days.”

#Shimla