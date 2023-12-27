SEHB workers plan to gherao civic body office next month

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

The SEHB (Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification) Society Workers’ Union members have threatened to go on a strike soon over their long-standing demands. The union members have announced that they would gherao Shimla MC office in January. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the CITU office in Kaithu on Tuesday.

Charter of demands Services of the SEHB society workers should be regularised

As per the recommendations of the 7th pay panel, they should be given Rs 26K as monthly wages

Payment for extra work and 39 leave every year

Leaders of the union said if their demands were not fulfilled, they would intensify the stir in the coming days. To express resentment over the ‘apathetic’ approach of the Shimla MC officials, the SEHB workers have been wearing black badges to work for over one week now. They have also been holding protests over the past one month but to no avail.

State president of the union Vijendra Mehra said, “Workers and supervisors have been subjected to financial and mental torture. The SMC withholds the salaries of the workers and the supervisors every month, which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. The Municipal Corporation officials want to suppress our voice to stop us from demanding the fulfilment of the 32-point demand charter, but we won’t give in.”

He added, “The services of the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification workers should be regularised and they should be given Rs 26,000 as monthly wages, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. We also demand payment for extra work and 39 leaves every year.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Shimla