Seized material indicate large-scale spurious drug production

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 9

The police have reportedly foiled the manufacturing of spurious medicines at Trizal Formulation, Baddi, by seizing a huge amount of raw materials in raids conducted in the past fortnight in the city.

The police recovered active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), raw materials for manufacturing drugs from Mohit Bansal’s house at Phase 111, Housing Board Colony, Baddi — he is a native of Agra and runs Trizal Formulation — as well as the unauthorised unit of Trizal Formulation located at Industrial Plot No. 29, Baddi.

The seized API comprised 2.56 kg of amlodipine, 5.47 kg atorvastin calcium , 24.9 kg calcium phosphate, 12.4 kg lactulose, 20 kg lactulose monohydrate, 27.3 kg dilitiazem HCL USP and 5. 026 kg hydrochlorothiazide.

Experts claimed that huge quantity of drugs could have been manufactured from this cache of APIs. Spurious drugs, having a value of more than one crore, were also seized at the unauthorised unit. The drugs were distributed through his wholesale pharmacy at Agra which was operational since 2016.