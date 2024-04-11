Seizures worth Rs 7.23 cr during election code

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and byelections in Himachal Pradesh, illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth Rs 7,23,13,120 have been seized during the imposition of the model code of conduct.

This was stated by a spokesperson for the state Election Department here today. He said the Police Department has recovered cash amounting to Rs 21, 65,970 and 65 grams of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.35 lakh. “The Excise Department also seized 3,56,195 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.12 crore.”

So far, the confiscation of charas worth Rs 53.80 lakh, heroin Rs 97.2 lakh and poppy husk Rs 66,000 has been made, he added.

