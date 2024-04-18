Seizures worth Rs 7.85 crore made since code imposition

Shimla, April 17
Since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and byelections in Himachal Pradesh, illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth Rs 7,85,51,662 have been seized by the police, excise and other agencies in Himachal Pradesh.
This was revealed by a spokesperson of the state election department here yesterday. He further elaborated that the police department has seized cash worth Rs 24.59 lakh and 65 gm of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.35 lakh. The Excise Department has captured 3,81,343 ltr of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.51 crore.
Till now 32 kg of charas worth Rs 64.18 lakh and 1.47 kg of heroin amounting to Rs 1.03 crore has been impounded by the different agencies.
