Selection process for over 4,000 posts hangs fire due to HPSSC’s suspension

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 15

The process of selecting candidates for 4,147 posts in various government departments is stuck ever since the suspension of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission’s working on December 22 last year following a paper leak scam.

It was alleged that a senior assistant in the commission sold the question paper to some candidates appearing for an exam for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

Over 5 lakh job aspirants are now waiting for the HPSSC to resume functioning so that they could participate in the selection process for various posts. Some of them, however, fear that they might turn overage by the time the selection process gets back on track.

Raj Kumar, who had applied for the JOA (IT) exam, said the delay would make many applicants overage and turn ineligible to take various exams. In some cases, the results of written tests had been declared, he said. It was to be followed by an evaluation for 15 marks, he added. The commission had, however, cancelled the evaluation schedule, thereby creating uncertainty among the youth about their future.

The commission had invited applications for 1,867 posts of JOA (IT) in 2021 and 600 in 2022. It again invited applications for 1,647 posts in October 2022. The commission had reportedly completed the process of written exam for over 700 posts, but the result was withheld. The commission was also in the process of advertising over 1,000 posts in various departments, he claimed.

ADC-cum-officiating officer Jitender Sanjta said, “The working of the commission remains suspended.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had repeatedly maintained that the process to fill vacant posts through the HPSSC would start soon. The government was in process of establishing a transparent and foolproof mechanism for the purpose so that only meritorious candidates were selected, he had said.

Paper leak scam