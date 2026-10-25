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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Self-help groups empower over 63,000 women in Mandi

Self-help groups empower over 63,000 women in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Arti Kumari runs a restaurant managed by a self-help group (SHG) at the Mini Secretariat in Thunag, Mandi. Tribune photo
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Self-help groups (SHGs) are creating new livelihood opportunities for rural women in Himachal Pradesh, helping them become financially independent and contribute to their families’ well-being. In Mandi district, 8,274 SHGs with 63,968 women members are working to strengthen rural livelihoods through self-employment and collective economic activities.

Aarti Kumari, a resident of Urdidhar gram panchayat in the Thunag area of the district, is one such example. A member of the Saraswati SHG, she has been running a canteen at the Thunag Mini-Secretariat with another woman since 2024. The canteen has given both women a source of income to support their families. Aarti earns around Rs 15,000 a month, which helps her meet household expenses and her children’s education costs.

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She said joining the SHG and getting the chance to run the canteen had helped her take greater responsibility for her family’s finances, and that the income had boosted her confidence and moved her towards economic independence.

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Aarti also received assistance under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission. She said she took a loan of Rs 2 lakh at 4 per cent interest, while her group received Rs 15,000 from the Centre and Rs 25,000 from the state government as start-up assistance. This support has strengthened the group’s activities and opened up self-employment opportunities for women. She thanked the state government, particularly Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, for supporting such initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said 8,274 SHGs had been formed in the 14 development blocks of the district, with 63,968 women members. The district also has 727 village organisations and 48 cluster-level federations working to strengthen community-based livelihood initiatives. Mapping has been completed for 7,744 SHGs and 662 village organisations.

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SHGs, he said, were playing an important role in promoting self-reliance among rural women by facilitating self-employment, improving household incomes and strengthening their financial position. Initiatives such as Aarti’s canteen show how access to credit, institutional support and local employment opportunities can help rural women build sustainable sources of income.

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