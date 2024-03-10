Selfie point in Dharamsala stokes row

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 9

Dharamsala Mayor Neenu Sharma has accused the officials of the Smart City project of installing a selfie point at an accidental point. She also alleged that officials of the project had installed the selfie point on the forest land without taking permission from the Forest Department. The Mayor said the officials installed the selfie point at behest of local Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma, who had now been disqualified from the House.

During the previous BJP government, a selfie point had been installed at the same point by the Tourism Department. “We had complained against it and the selfie point was removed. The selfie point has been installed without taking permission from the Forest Department. It is wastage of public money,” the Mayor said.

She said the point where selfie point has been installed was a sharp curve on the road and many accidents had already happened on the sharp turn. So if people stop here to take selfies, it increases the risk of accidents at the point, she said.

Since Sudhir Sharma, along with five other Congress MLAs, rebelled against the current Congress government, his rival group in Dharamsala has become active. The supporters of both factions of the Congress had also clashed in Dharamsala few days ago.

Many Congress workers in Dharamsala had been nursing grudge against Sudhir Sharma as they accused him of creating new leadership in the area that was loyal to him ignoring the old leadership. Now that Sudhir has openly rebelled against the current regime and has also been removed from the post of AICC secretary, the rival groups are openly venting their ire against him.

Neenu Sharma had also demanded a vigilance inquiry into works carried out in Dharamsala under the Smart City project alleging misuse of public funds. She had been alleging that the elected members of the Dharamsala MC were not taken into confidence while planning or executing Smart City projects. The projects were executed at the behest of political diktats, she had alleged.

