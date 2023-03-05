Seminar at Saint Bede's

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 4

An international seminar on ‘Transformation of India at 75’ was organised at Saint Bede’s College here on Saturday. The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) had sponsored it under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the college for hosting the seminar and exhorted the participants to actively engage in thought-provoking conversations and a constructive exchanges of ideas.

Anupama Tandon Tomar, convener of the seminar, talked about the importance of the conference in accelerating sectoral development and resolving inter-sector issues.

The technical sessions saw presentations and discussions on topics such as the impact of technology on job creation, role of education in driving transformation and the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises in India.