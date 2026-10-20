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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seminar marks Mandi’s 500-year legacy

Seminar marks Mandi’s 500-year legacy

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Apurav Devgan being honoured during a function at Sardar Patel University in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, organised a seminar to mark 500 years of Mandi city, focusing on its architectural heritage, folk song traditions and cultural legacy.

Titled “500 Years of Mandi Town: A Study of Architectural Heritage and Folk Song Traditions”, the university’s Department of History and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mandi Chapter, jointly organised the seminar at the Amrit Mahotsav Auditorium on Saturday.

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Vice-Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthi presided over the event, while Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan was chief guest. Dean of Student Welfare Rajesh Kumar Sharma was the guest of honour.

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Prof Awasthi described Mandi’s five-century journey as an important chapter in Himachal Pradesh’s cultural history. He said that preserving the city’s historical and cultural heritage was a collective responsibility.

H added that the university had prepared a special logo to commemorate the milestone and was working on a book titled Mandi@500: The Historical Journey of Mandi. The proposed publication will document the town’s history, architectural heritage, political traditions, cultural development and social structure through a research-oriented approach.

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The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the administration, academic institutions and local communities to preserve historical monuments and raise awareness about Mandi’s heritage.

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