Seminar on CBSE's evaluation policy held

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 22

In a bid to create awareness about the remodelled examination structure, a two-day capacity building programme on the ‘Strengthening Assessment and Evaluation’ was organised by the CBSE’s Centre of Excellence, Panchkula, at Baddi.

Ravi Sharma, CBSE’s resource person, elaborated upon the latest assessment and evaluation guidelines of the board at the seminar, which concluded last evening.

Attended by more than 50 teachers from various schools of the area, the seminar focused on the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Teachers were trained to carry out various assessment parameters such as subject-enrichment activities, portfolio development and multiple assessment strategies. Making blueprints of question papers as per the latest pattern of examination adopted by the CBSE was also part of the seminar.

Reverting to the old system of single-term assessment as against two adopted during Covid, the seminar imparted hands-on training on the various aspects of competency-based questions for classes IX to XII. This is the key feature of the NEP-2020, Sharma said.

The resource person also stressed on the importance of co-curricular activities and their role in the assessment as per the NEP-2020. He guided the teachers about the importance of health and physical education, art education and discipline in assessment.