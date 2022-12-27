Seminar on drug abuse at ITI, Mandi

Mandi, December 26
The Rotary Club of Mandi today organised a seminar on drug abuse and de-addiction at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mandi. Around 700 students and teachers of the institute took part in the seminar, which was aimed at educating students about the ill effects of drug intake and its addiction.
Aruna Kapoor, president, Rotary Club, Mandi, encouraged the students to adopt good habits of reading and learning to make their life successful.
She added, "Parents sacrifice everything for the development of their children and one wrong step can destroy the entire family. So, it is necessary for students to refrain from using drugs and focus on their studies."
Dharmender Rana, another club member, told the students about the ill-effects of various drugs on the physical and mental health of a person. He told them how drug abuse could make a drug addict bankrupt and lower his esteem in society. It adversely effects the family of the person as well as society, he added.
Rana said drug menace had become a major issue in the state as well as the district. He urged the students to stay away from drugs and inform the police if they found anyone involved in drug peddling in their locality.
Manoj Sharma, Principal, ITI, Mandi, appreciated the Rotary Club members for making efforts to organise the seminar.
