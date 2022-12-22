Seminar on smart tech at HP varsity

Hamirpur, December 21
Smart computing had now become a way of life and could be observed everywhere, said Dr Lalit Awasthi, director, NIT-Dehradun.
He said this while addressing students during a seminar on ‘Smart technology’ at HP Technical University today.
Dr Awasthi said smart computing was quite effective in medical diagnosis and could drastically change the treatment process. “Medical tests that used to take days for examination are being done in hours with the use of smart computing.” He said smart technology was being used in various fields — traffic control, surveillance, education, agriculture, aviation and security of sensitive zones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...