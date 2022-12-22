Seminar on smart tech at HP varsity

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 21

Smart computing had now become a way of life and could be observed everywhere, said Dr Lalit Awasthi, director, NIT-Dehradun.

He said this while addressing students during a seminar on ‘Smart technology’ at HP Technical University today.

Dr Awasthi said smart computing was quite effective in medical diagnosis and could drastically change the treatment process. “Medical tests that used to take days for examination are being done in hours with the use of smart computing.” He said smart technology was being used in various fields — traffic control, surveillance, education, agriculture, aviation and security of sensitive zones.