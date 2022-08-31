Seminar on strengthening pharma sector held at Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan,August 30

A one-day seminar apprising the stakeholders in pharmaceutical industry of the various government schemes was held at Baddi today. The event was organised by the Laghu Udyog Bharati (pharma committee) and the Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry and the Small Industries Development Bank of India.

The attendees were sensitised about the newly launched schemes by the department to strengthen the existing infrastructure facilities of pharma clusters and to support the micro small and medium enterprises.

Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Bhagawanth Khuba, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the state accounted for 35 per cent of country’s pharmaceutical production and 20 per cent were produced in Baddi.

He elaborated how the state’s pharma sector had contributed to Covid-related medicines. “Owing to the coordinated approach of the Union Government and the pharma companies, the country was not dependent on other nations to meet its needs. In a bid to further make the nation self reliant the pharmaceutical companies should focus on research, development and upgrading their facilities.”

