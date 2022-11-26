Himcahal elections: Send ballots to ROs at the earliest, says Chief Electoral Officer

Shimla, November 25
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today appealed to all officials deployed on election duty and those in the armed forces to send their postal ballots to their respective Returning Officers (ROs) at the earliest so that these could reach the counting centre before 8 am on December 8.
He said that out of 59,728 postal ballots issued to the officials deployed on election duty, the ROs had received only 32,177 ballots so far. Besides, out of 67,559 postal ballots issued to the serving Army personnel, the ROs had received 15,099 ballots.
