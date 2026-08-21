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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Send proposals for repair works post rain disasters in Shimla: DC Anupam Kashyap

Send proposals for repair works post rain disasters in Shimla: DC Anupam Kashyap

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:11 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday directed all officials concerned to submit proposals for the repair of roads, schools, drinking water schemes and other public assets damaged during the rainy season. He gave this direction while chairing a meeting held in Shimla regarding the available budget under the SDRF and the NDRF in the district and the repair of development works affected by heavy rain.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to send proposals to the district administration through the SDMs concerned so that budgetary allocations could be made promptly for eligible repair works. He added that every proposal should be accompanied by a damage report, detailed estimate and a recovery letter.

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Kashyap said that the state government had allocated funds at the district level for the repair of disaster-affected projects but the required number of complete proposals were not being received from the field. He directed all officers and the field staff to prioritise such cases and ensure that proposals were submitted with complete documentation.

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“The process for development works for which a letter of credit is to be issued should also be completed soon so that the approved works can be started in a timely manner,” he added.

He directed the officials to ensure that any information or report related to disasters requested at the district level should be provided within two days. “Delay in submission of reports hampers the relief and repair work in affected areas,” he added.

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