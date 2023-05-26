Senior citizen duped of Rs 13L

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 25

A senior citizen was duped of Rs 13 lakh by a person, who posed as a lawyer from Canada, on the pretext of providing medical care to his grandson.

Parwanoo resident Satish Jain (70) received a WhatsApp call on May 15 and the caller identified himself as a lawyer from Canada. Jain was told that his grandson, who is in Canada, was in medical emergency and he required money for his treatment.

Jain transferred Rs 1.20 lakh from a UCO bank account on May 16 and Rs 3.80 lakh from an HDFC bank account the same day. The lawyer again sought Rs 8 lakh from Jain and that amount was also transferred to him.

He was apprised on May 17 that his grandson had been successfully treated. However, when Jain asked the lawyer to get him to talk to his grandson, he could not do so. Jain lodged a complaint with the police after realising that he had been duped of Rs 13 lakh.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC last evening. Further probe is underway, according to Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan.