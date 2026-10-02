Senior citizens society’s invaluable treasure: DC

A district-level programme was organised at the Multipurpose Building to mark International Day of Older Persons in Kullu on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, who was the chief guest of the event, honoured senior citizens and wished them a happy, healthy and long life. The theme of the programme was “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives”.

The Deputy Commissioner said that senior citizens were an invaluable treasure of society. Their contribution to building and the development of society was incomparable. Their experience, knowledge and guidance give the younger generation the right direction, he added.

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He said that respecting senior citizens, caring for them and resolving their problems promptly and sensitively were among the priorities of the district administration, which had been continuously working to ensure that eligible people receive the benefits of the government welfare schemes.

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Sharma said that the experience of elders was important for both the present generation and the new one. Every member of society should understand their problems and maintain an attitude of respect, sensitivity and cooperation towards them, he added.

District Welfare Officer Girdhari Lal Sharma welcomed and felicitated the chief guest and all those present. He said that International Day of Older Persons was an important opportunity to establish dialogue with elders, learn from their experiences and promote a meaningful interaction between the older and younger generations.

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A free health check-up camp was also organised for senior citizens, with arrangements of blood pressure, diabetes, eye and dental examinations. Besides, activities such as chess, carrom, songs and dance were held to entertain them.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ranjeet Thakur, District Programme Officer Kundan Lal, District Public Relations Officer Anil Dhiman, Red Cross Secretary Chandkesh Sharma, District Language Officer Promila Guleria and representatives of various non-governmental organisations attended the programme.