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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Senior citizens, youth can together build a healthy, drug-free society, says Shandil

Senior citizens, youth can together build a healthy, drug-free society, says Shandil

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at a programme organised to mark International Day of Older Persons at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo
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Health and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Thursday said that the experience of senior citizens and the energy of the youth could together play an important role in building a healthy, aware and drug-free society. He was addressing a state-level programme organised at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons. He said that senior citizens should not be viewed as a burden but as an important source of experience, knowledge and guidance.

Shandil said that the state was providing social security pension without any income ceiling to around 6.62 lakh senior citizens aged above 60 years, at an annual expenditure of around Rs 1,400 crore. In the past three-and-a-half years, 99,779 new beneficiaries had been brought under the scheme.

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The minister said that 12 old-age homes, 22 day-care centres and five senior citizen facilitation centres were functional in the state, providing accommodation, food, healthcare and recreational facilities. Helpline 14567 was available for complaints and cases related to domestic violence involving senior citizens.

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He stressed the need to protect children from drug abuse by involving them in sports, music, science, art, mountaineering and other constructive activities. He urged parents and senior citizens to maintain a regular dialogue with children and guide them towards positive pursuits.

Shandil highlighted the need to protect elderly people from cyber fraud and said that the younger generation could help them in using technology safely.

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Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, Sumit Khimta delivered the welcome address. Cultural performances, a walkathon and local-product stalls were also organised. Several individuals and self-help groups were honoured for their contributions to society.

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