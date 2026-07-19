Senior Congress leader Kaul Thakur announces retirement

Ending months of political speculation, senior Congress leader and former state minister Kaul Singh Thakur has officially announced his retirement from electoral politics. The eight-time MLA from the Darang Assembly constituency confirmed the decision during a visit to the Rohtak, Haryana, ashram of Sant Rampal, where he had gone with his wife to seek blessings.

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During his interaction at the ashram, Thakur said he had decided to step away from contesting elections after a long political career spanning over four decades. The four-time Cabinet minister, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, and two-time Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president said the time had come to give younger leaders an opportunity.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Thakur said he would no longer contest Assembly elections, but would remain committed to the Congress. He said he would continue working for the organisation, and make every effort to ensure the victory of the party’s new candidate from the Darang Assembly constituency in the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Thakur’s announcement is expected to trigger discussions within the state Congress over succession planning in Darang, a constituency he represented for eight terms and where he has remained one of the party’s most influential leaders.