DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Senior Congress leader Kaul Thakur announces retirement

Senior Congress leader Kaul Thakur announces retirement

Ex-Speaker, 4-time Cabinet minister & 8-time Darang MLA says time has come to give younger leaders opportunity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 11:40 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former minister Kaul Singh Thakur seeks the blessings of Sant Rampal at his ashram in Rohtak.
Advertisement

Ending months of political speculation, senior Congress leader and former state minister Kaul Singh Thakur has officially announced his retirement from electoral politics. The eight-time MLA from the Darang Assembly constituency confirmed the decision during a visit to the Rohtak, Haryana, ashram of Sant Rampal, where he had gone with his wife to seek blessings.

Advertisement

During his interaction at the ashram, Thakur said he had decided to step away from contesting elections after a long political career spanning over four decades. The four-time Cabinet minister, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, and two-time Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president said the time had come to give younger leaders an opportunity.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Thakur said he would no longer contest Assembly elections, but would remain committed to the Congress. He said he would continue working for the organisation, and make every effort to ensure the victory of the party’s new candidate from the Darang Assembly constituency in the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Thakur’s announcement is expected to trigger discussions within the state Congress over succession planning in Darang, a constituency he represented for eight terms and where he has remained one of the party’s most influential leaders.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts