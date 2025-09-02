DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Senior HPSEB engineer suspended for misconduct in Lahaul and Spiti during disaster situation

Senior HPSEB engineer suspended for misconduct in Lahaul and Spiti during disaster situation

According to the official letter, Thakur proceeded on leave for over 30 days without prior approval or intimation
article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 06:38 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has suspended Senior Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar Thakur, posted in Lahaul and Spiti district, following allegations of insubordination, unauthorised absence, and misconduct towards the Deputy Commissioner (DC) during a critical disaster situation.

Advertisement

The matter came to light after DC Kiran Bhadana issued a formal communication to top officials, including the Chairman and Managing Director of HPSEBL and Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Development), seeking disciplinary action against the officer. According to the official letter, Thakur proceeded on leave for over 30 days without prior approval or intimation, which was deemed highly inappropriate, especially during the emergency situation caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the district between August 25 and 28.

The district’s single-line administration system relies heavily on coordination among government departments during crises. The absence of a key officer like the Senior Executive Engineer, responsible for maintaining electrical infrastructure, reportedly impacted the district’s disaster response efforts. The DC further alleged that the officer chose to join from Manali instead of returning directly to Keylong, despite the Manali-Koksar road via Rohtang Pass reopening on August 30.

Advertisement

When Thakur eventually reached Keylong on September 1, he allegedly did not report to the DC. Matters escalated when the officer reportedly refused to appear before the DC when summoned and left the office despite being requested by the Personal Assistant. He later allegedly misbehaved with the DC in the presence of other officials and refused to attend any meetings.

The DC’s letter termed this behaviour “unbecoming of a government officer” and a clear case of deliberate insubordination and lack of cooperation during an emergency. The Managing Director-cum-Disciplinary Authority of HPSEBL placed Thakur under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts