Senior HPSEB engineer suspended for misconduct in Lahaul and Spiti during disaster situation

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has suspended Senior Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar Thakur, posted in Lahaul and Spiti district, following allegations of insubordination, unauthorised absence, and misconduct towards the Deputy Commissioner (DC) during a critical disaster situation.

The matter came to light after DC Kiran Bhadana issued a formal communication to top officials, including the Chairman and Managing Director of HPSEBL and Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Development), seeking disciplinary action against the officer. According to the official letter, Thakur proceeded on leave for over 30 days without prior approval or intimation, which was deemed highly inappropriate, especially during the emergency situation caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the district between August 25 and 28.

The district’s single-line administration system relies heavily on coordination among government departments during crises. The absence of a key officer like the Senior Executive Engineer, responsible for maintaining electrical infrastructure, reportedly impacted the district’s disaster response efforts. The DC further alleged that the officer chose to join from Manali instead of returning directly to Keylong, despite the Manali-Koksar road via Rohtang Pass reopening on August 30.

When Thakur eventually reached Keylong on September 1, he allegedly did not report to the DC. Matters escalated when the officer reportedly refused to appear before the DC when summoned and left the office despite being requested by the Personal Assistant. He later allegedly misbehaved with the DC in the presence of other officials and refused to attend any meetings.

The DC’s letter termed this behaviour “unbecoming of a government officer” and a clear case of deliberate insubordination and lack of cooperation during an emergency. The Managing Director-cum-Disciplinary Authority of HPSEBL placed Thakur under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.