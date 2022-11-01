Sensing defeat, Cong leaders using foul language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that sensing their defeat in elections, Congress leaders were getting impatient and using a foul language.

He said, “A leader from an area adjoining Punjab does not have restraint on his tongue. I do not know from where he had learnt abusive language.”

Thakur addressed a public meeting in the Nachan Assembly constituency in Mandi district. He said, “Congress leaders should understand that it’s election time. If the Congress had done something good, they should mention it.

He said, “I never get angry and am a straightforward man. Opponents have been forcing me to behave as they do but still I do not speak against anyone personally. It can be tolerated only to some extent. The day Congress leaders need to be answered, they will be given a befitting reply.”

He said, “When I asked Congress leaders during an Assembly session to count welfare schemes started by their government, they could not recall even one?”

He added, “Our government has started public welfare schemes like Himcare, Sahara, Grihini Suvidha, Jan Manch and 1100 helpline.”