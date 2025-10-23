DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sensitise youth in schools, colleges about ill-effects of tobacco use: Chamba DC

Sensitise youth in schools, colleges about ill-effects of tobacco use: Chamba DC

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Mukesh Repaswal chairs a meeting in Chamba on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Campaigns should be launched in technical and paramedical institutions, besides schools and colleges to sensitise the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco use, said Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal here today.

Advertisement

He chaired a meeting on the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 being conducted by the Chamba police under the aegis of the Health Department and the Saksham Campaign.

Advertisement

Repaswal directed all officials concerned to intensify awareness and outreach activities for the effective prevention of tobacco consumption. To ensure the campaign objectives are achieved, he instructed Block Development Officers to implement various parameters of the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign in at least 10 gram panchayats. He told them to ensure that the sale of tobacco products was strictly prohibited in properties or shops owned by gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

Advertisement

The DC also called for the formation of village-level committees and suggested exploring the possibility of encouraging private events to adopt tobacco and drug-free themes. He instructed the officials that the process of issuing tobacco vendor licences be expedited through panchayat secretaries.

SP Abhishek Yadav said that 458 violators had been challaned and fines amounting to Rs 44,650 had been collected from them under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. He briefed the meeting about various activities being carried out under the Saksham Campaign to curb drug abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts