Separate lane sought at Parwanoo toll barrier

In the absence of a separate lane for vehicles with Himachal Pradesh registration numbers, owners of such vehicles are forced to wait in long queues at the Parwanoo toll barrier. There should be a separate lane for state vehicles to reduce congestion at this point. —Ankita Singh, Shimla

Stray dog menace in Shimla

The presence of a large number of stray dogs in Shimla has become a cause for concern for residents, especially when they are out for a morning walk. Several incidents of dog bite have been reported in the city. The local civic body should take steps to curb the stray dog menace. —Aradhna, Shimla

Use of mobile phones while driving

A number of private and HRTC bus drivers can be seen using their mobile phones while driving. It has become a major cause for concern for passengers. In view of their safety, the police and Transport Department should keep a vigil and take strict action against the offenders. —Anand Gupta, Shimla

