Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sept 13 HPU conference postponed to next month

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has postponed its international conference on “Sustainable Environment for Agriculture, Biodiversity, Technology and Market for Next Generation (SEABTMG-2025)” due to adverse weather conditions.

Originally scheduled for September 13-14, the two-day event will now be held in the last week of October 2025, with the exact dates to be announced soon.

According to the official notification, the decision was taken in light of the flash landslides and heavy rains affecting the region.

The university stated, “To ensure the safety of participants and smooth conduct of the event, the conference is being rescheduled for the last week of October 2025. The exact dates will be announced shortly.”

University authorities have also appealed to all registered participants and delegates to take note of the change and extend their cooperation.

