Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seraj Bar Assn launches free legal aid initiative for Thunag disaster victims

Seraj Bar Assn launches free legal aid initiative for Thunag disaster victims

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:55 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
The Seraj Bar Association in Thunag of Mandi district has stepped forward to support those affected by the devastating natural disaster that struck the region on June 30.

Recognising the urgent need for legal support in these trying times, the bar association, under the leadership of its president Hem Singh Thakur, convened a virtual meeting recently. During the meeting, four key resolutions were unanimously passed, the most notable being the establishment of a legal aid centre on the Thunag court premises.

This centre will offer free legal assistance to disaster-affected individuals. A team of lawyers — including Hukum Singh Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Mahendra Kumar, Yadvender Thakur, Lalit Thakur, Murari Lal, Divyanshu Thakur, Monika, and Yashpal — have volunteered to help victims prepare documents and coordinate with administrative departments for compensation and relief-related legal matters.

The association resolved to initiate correspondence with the high court and the state government, advocating for the establishment of a permanent court in Thunag to enhance judicial access in the region.

The meeting also acknowledged the financial support received from the Dalhousie Bar Association and AILU (Solan Unit) for reconstructing the damaged bar room and lawyer chambers — a gesture hailed as a symbol of solidarity within the legal fraternity. The association has also appealed for special provisions to reconstruct destroyed case files.

