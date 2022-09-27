Seraj gets Rs 167 cr development projects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 26

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 27 development projects worth about Rs 167 crore in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He also addressed public meetings at Bagsiad, Parvada, Keyoli Dhar and Bara.

He announced to increase the capacity of the 50-bed Civil Hospital at Bagsiad to 100 beds and a police post at Bagsiad. A provision of Rs 10 lakh each had been made for the construction of three roads from Gad to Parmeli, Sarli to Nahach and Chhoi Pal to Salar. The demand for a soil testing laboratory at Bagsiad would be fulfilled soon, he added.

Thakur inaugurated the building of Government Senior Secondary School at Parwada built at a cost of Rs 4.28 crore, lift water supply scheme for Tikkar, Bah and Batand (Rs 1.72 crore), Junior Engineer’s office and residence at Kelodhar (Rs 54 lakh), water supply scheme for Tandi, Saroa, Tharjun, Masrani, Basi, Deodhar, Kharshi and Kotla Khunala villages (Rs 39.43 crore) and a water supply scheme at Bara (Rs 6.14 crore).

He inaugurated an Interpretation Centre built at Bakhali at a cost of Rs 1 crore, nature park at Bakhli (Rs 7 crore), Science Laboratory at GSSS, Kelodhar (Rs 59 lakh), ITI at Bagsiad (Rs 2.43 crore), a building of GSSS, Bagsiad (Rs 4.55 crore), bridge at Hanogi (Rs 24.89 crore) and the building of GSSS, Sharti (Rs 77 lakh). He also inaugurated GSSS at Kandha, Government High School at Anah and a Primary Health Centre at Bandal.

Thakur laid the foundation stone of a PHC building at Parwada to be built at a cost of Rs 2.94 crore, ayurvedic health centre building at Dadoh, Inspection Hut of the Jal Shakti Department at Deodhar, a veterinary hospital building at Bara.

