Seraj gets Rs 29 cr development projects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 29

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth about Rs 29 crore at Janjehli in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He inaugurated a community health centre building constructed at a cost of Rs 10.78 crore, Public Works Department (PWD) rest house (Rs 4.12 crore) and an Indoor Stadium (Rs 5.99 crore) at Janjehli. He also inaugurated a Government Sericulture Centre at Bagachanogi built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, Biodiversity Park (Rs 1.20 crore) at Bhulah, Interpretation Centre (Rs 1 crore) at Shaitadhar, new forest division (wildlife) and the circle office of the PWD at Janjehli, newly upgraded Government Senior Secondary School at Shodhadhar, Government Middle School at Tungdhar, Government Middle School at Bhalwar and a 5,000 litre capacity milk cooler at Lambathach.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Eight years ago, Narendra Modi had said that his government would be the government of poor and common people. The government would ensure ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. During these eight years, the PM had implemented this solemn pledge in letter and in spirit.”