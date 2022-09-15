Seraj gets Rs 30 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 30.32 crore in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He said, “Though I am Chief Minister, I have ensured more development works in my home constituency Seraj in the past nearly five years that even the six-time Chief Minister would not have done in his constituency.”

He laid the foundation stone of developmental projects in Bassi and Mussarani gram panchayats of the constituency, beautification work of the Dharotdhar helipad to be done a cost of Rs 1.68 crore and a veterinary dispensary at Bassi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh. He also inaugurated a Primary Health Centre in Bassi gram panchayat.

Thakur, while addressing public meetings at Dharotdhar and Bassi, said that the Seraj constituency lacked basic facilities in the past but with the cooperation of people, roads, education, health and other infrastructure had been strengthened.

He said, “The Assembly elections are going to be held soon. The people of Seraj will play an important role in helping the BJP achieve the Mission Repeat.”