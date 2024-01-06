Seraj panchayat residents seek widening of approach road

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 5

Residents of the Kholanal panchayat under the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district have urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to widen the road leading to the panchayat to enable movement of heavy vehicles.

Rs 2 cr needed for restoration

PWD Executive Engineer (Thalaut Division) Vinod Sharma said due to the massive damage to the road, it required around Rs 2 crore for its restoration.

The area residents alleged that during the previous BJP regime in the state, the panchayat was connected by the road facility. A bus trial was conducted on this road successfully by the HRTC in 2021. But the bus never plied on this route.

It is a 22-km link road from Pandoh up to Kholanal panchayat.

Panchayat residents Jeevanad, Shesh Ram and Surajmani said the road leading to Kholanal panchayat was damaged badly at several places during the monsoon rains last year.

Thereafter, the PWD authorities restored this road for the movement of light vehicles temporarily. But, there was an urgent need to widen this road for the movement of heavy vehicles, they said.

They said due to lack of bus service on this route, they had to pay hefty taxi charges to travel to and fro on this road. “We urge the state government to give necessary directions to the officials to widen this road for the movement of heavy vehicles in stipulated time,” they said.

Dhamehsvar Kumar, Pradhan of Kholanal gram panchayat, said: “Due to the poor condition of road, the area residents suffer a lot. There is an urgent need to provide an HRTC bus service on this route to ensure better transportation facility to the residents of this panchayat. A bus trial was conducted in 2021 during the BJP regime but a regular bus service is yet to start on this route.”

“We gave a memorandum of demands to Seraj MLA and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and urged them to ask PWD authorities to widen this road for the movement of heavy vehicles earlier,” he added.

