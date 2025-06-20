Serve, don’t rule: Himachal Governor urges new officers to uphold public interest above all

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday emphasised that administrative officers must place public interest above personal considerations and carry out their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty toward society.

He was addressing a group of two IAS officers from the 2024 batch and 19 probationers of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) and Allied Services, 2025 batch, who called on him at Raj Bhavan during their training tenure.

The trainee officers are currently undergoing professional instruction at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA), Fairlawns, near Shimla.

Congratulating the officers for joining the prestigious services, the Governor urged them to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to public service. “The spirit of public service should never fade from your mind,” he told the officers.

Highlighting the need for humility and integrity, Governor Shukla remarked: “Public service and people’s welfare are supreme. Officers must proceed with the conviction that they are here to serve, not to rule. This mindset not only benefits society but also brings immense personal satisfaction — something essential in public life.”

During the interaction, the probationers introduced themselves and discussed a range of administrative and social issues. The Governor encouraged them to stay rooted in the grassroots, understand the real challenges of the people and approach governance not just as administrators but as guides, collaborators and friends of the public.

Earlier, Rupali Thakur, Director of MSHIPA, briefed the Governor on the structure, objectives and content of the current training programme. She thanked the Governor for his inspiring words and continued support for grooming the next generation of civil servants.

Also present on the occasion were Prashant Sirkek, Additional Director of MSHIPA, and Sandeep Sharma, Course Director.