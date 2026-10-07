Serve in remote areas, Murmu tells AIIMS-Bilaspur graduates

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged the first batch of doctors graduating from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, to voluntarily serve in remote and inaccessible areas of Himachal Pradesh, where people often struggle to access quality healthcare.

Addressing the institute’s first convocation, the President expressed confidence that the young doctors would come forward to serve in rural and hilly regions where doctors are often reluctant to seek postings.

Advertisement

“I am confident that all of you will volunteer to serve people of remote areas, where doctors are reluctant to get a posting, as is the case in my native place,” she said.

Advertisement

Calling upon the graduates to cultivate love and compassion for underprivileged communities, Murmu said bringing healthcare facilities to people at the last rung of society should be the primary mission of the medical profession. She emphasised that medicine should not be viewed merely as a means of livelihood but as a medium of selfless service to society.

The President also drew attention to the rising cost of medicines and modern medical equipment, describing it as a matter of serious concern for ordinary families. She noted that poor and middle-class households are at times compelled to sell their homes and land to meet the expenses of treatment for serious illnesses.

Advertisement

While highlighting the relief provided through Central Government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Murmu pointed out that many people living in remote areas are still unable to access the benefits of such schemes.

She urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure wider dissemination of information about health insurance schemes in far-flung areas so that eligible people can make use of them.

The President also called upon the AIIMS-Bilaspur management and young doctors to explore innovative research and practical solutions aimed at delivering quality, world-class healthcare at affordable costs.

She stressed that a doctor’s responsibility extends beyond accurate diagnosis and treatment. Sensitivity, empathy and compassion towards patients, she said, are equally important. When patients receive empathy and a sense of personal connection from their doctors, she observed, “half the battle against the ailment is already won.”

Earlier, Murmu honoured 89 doctors of the 2020 batch at the institute’s maiden convocation. Five meritorious students were presented with gold medals, while degrees were conferred upon the other graduates. The gold medallists included Dr Pratik Goyal, MD course topper; Dr Rakshit Vashishth, MBBS academic topper; Bhavya Malhotra, B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing topper; Bhavna Thukral, BSc Para Medical Sciences topper; and Sagarika Agrawal, the overall topper among undergraduate courses.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other senior state leaders attended the ceremony. Earlier, Lt Gen (Dr) Daljit Singh (retd), Executive Director of AIIMS-Bilaspur, outlined the institute’s achievements and apprised the gathering of its future development projects.