Served Sundernagar Civil Hospital for 28 years, but contractual NHM employee still gets no retirement benefits

A long-serving contractual employee of the Health Department has retired without receiving any financial or social security benefits, raising serious concerns about the treatment meted out to the National Health Mission (NHM) workers in the state. Navneet Guleria, state general secretary and district president of the NHM Contract Employees Union, Mandi, told The Tribune that Mohan Singh served as a senior treatment lab supervisor at the Civil Hospital, Sundernagar, in Rohanda block of Mandi district. He completed 28 years of service in the Health Department but returned home empty-handed upon retirement. Despite nearly three decades of dedicated service, he did not receive gratuity or any other financial benefits typically associated with retirement.

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He said that Mohan Singh had been a contractual employee throughout his career and was denied basic post-retirement benefits. Guleria added that even employees in private companies were entitled to gratuity, while NHM workers were denied this retirement benefit.

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Guleria said that the NHM employees faced emotional and financial distress at the time of retirement. “Retirement is usually a moment of pride and happiness for government employees. However, for the NHM workers, it becomes a painful experience, as they lose not only their jobs but also any financial security that can support their families,” he added.

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The union urged the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to introduce a comprehensive and permanent policy for the NHM employees. The demanded all benefits that being provided to regular government employees such as gratuity, pension and job security.

Guleria warned that if timely action was not taken, the NHM employees in the state would launch protests in support of their rights. In a gesture of solidarity and respect, fellow NHM employees pooled their contributions and presented Mohan Singh with Rs 61,000 as a retirement gift, acknowledging his years of service and dedication.