Service commission faces litmus test

KS Tomar

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is certain to pass the litmus test of shouldering the new responsibility of completing the recruitments of class three and four categories which were transferred by the state government following the dissolution of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, after the leakage of the written test papers and allegations of malpractices and irregularities.

Don’t derive political mileage Former chairpersons of public service commission feel that the ruling as well as Opposition parties should desist from deriving political mileage out of the unfortunate incidents of paper leak

They said it would adversely affect the future of lakhs of aspirants who work day and night to compete in various written examinations to get jobs

New Congress government had taken seriously the issue of leakage of written test paper of Junior office assistant-information technology (JOA- IT) examination which was scheduled for December 25. Following leakage of papers and other complaints, new Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had ordered an inquiry which was conducted by the secretary education and vigilance officials, who pointed out irregularities and hinted a scam of leakage and selling of papers.

The state government’s decision to curb corruption in Hamirpur, HPSSC, triggered a debate among thousands of aspirants, scholars, intellectuals and common people which veered around three points. First, will it affect the high-quality recruitments of HAS, HPS, allied services etc. which were being conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public service commission? Experts say that it will not have any negative bearing on the functioning of the commission as additional responsibility has been entrusted on a short-term basis. The state government has already constituted three-member committee headed by a senior retired bureaucrat to prepare the blueprint of the new recruiting agency.

Analysts say that it will be on the analogy of centre’s methodology which had put an end to interviews for govt jobs recruitment for various Group-B (non-gazetted) and Group-C posts w.e.f. Oct, 2020.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from the rampart of Red Fort in 2015 on the occasion of Independence Day to get rid of interviews in these jobs thereby eliminating any chance of “external pressure or manipulations” besides injecting an element of faith and transparency in recruitment process in the country. Himachal is also poised to adopt to create such system through specialised agency which may start working on the premises at the previous commission at Hamirpur.

Second, public service commission has the capability to fulfil the task of recruitments of new categories, but it will be mandatory for the state government to provide the required staff which can be picked up from the existing meritorious employees of dissolved commission.

Third, constitutional experts have clarified that status of the chairman and members of Himachal public service commission will remain unchanged as they get protection under article 317 of the Indian constitution.

Fourth, Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or Other Specified Examination Act, 1984 will be applicable to the concerned officials or employees who can be investigated for leakage or selling of papers. It has got a provision of punishment of imprisonment of a term of three months or a fine of Rs 1000 or both. It is intended to inject transparency and a fear of being punished for any lapse which will spoil entire career of the convict.

They are also of the opinion that thousands of aspirants may lose crucial months owing to time taken by the public service commission and age bar may render them ineligible though they were eligible on the day of dissolution of Hamirpur selection commission. Hence, the government should waive this period to ensure justice with these youths.

(Writer is senior journalist based in Shimla)