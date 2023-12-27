Services in Tanda medical college affected due to lack of equipment

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, December 26
Medical services at the Tanda medical college, the premier medical institute in the state, have been hit due to the failure of the government to procure necessary medical equipment.
According to sources, many surgeries were not being performed in the ENT and Urology departments of the college due to the non-availability of up-to-date medical equipment. For more than a decade, doctors heading various medical departments have repeatedly requested the government for an upgradation of the medical equipment. However, the requests are usually turned down citing shortage of funds.
A senior doctor at the medical college, while speaking to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said more than 80 per cent of patients coming to the medical college were treated under the broader specialities. The doctor questioned the intent of government to introduce robotic surgeries in the state when equipment for general surgeries was not available with the medical departments. He said the minimum cost of a robotic surgery would be around Rs 1.5 lakh. However, common surgeries cost Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000.
Doctors also claimed that earlier, the medical equipment was purchased by the medical colleges. However, now the government has formed a body — the Medical Corporation of Himachal — for the purchase of equipment. This was further delaying services at hospitals.
The Principal of the Tanda medical college was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.
