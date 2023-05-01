Services of contractual, daily wage employees regularised

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

The state government has decided to regularise the services of the contractual employees who have completed two years of service on March 31, 2023. Additionally, those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30 will also be regularised after the said date. Besides, the government has also decided to regularise the services of daily-wage workers, who completed four years of service on March 31, 2023.

“Those who are due to complete four years of services by September 30 will also be regularised accordingly,” read the notification issued by the government here today.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present government was committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit the employees. “Despite the precarious financial conditions of the state, three per cent Dearness Allowance has already been released to the employees and pensioners of the state government,” he said.

Sukhu further said that his government has also fulfilled the longstanding demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees.