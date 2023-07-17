Services of outsourced employees extended

Shimla, July 16
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the services of 1,844 outsourced employees posted in various health institutions during the Covid-19 period had been extended till September 30.
During the pandemic, 1,844 outsourced employees, including staff nurses, data entry operators, Class IV employees and others, were recruited at various medical colleges and health institutions. Their service period, which ended on June 30, has now been extended up to September 30. This would cost around Rs 15 crore to the exchequer.
